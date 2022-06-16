WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

242 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Broome,

central Cortland and western Chenango Counties through 330 AM EDT...

At 242 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Groton, or near Cortland, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cortland, Norwich, Homer, Virgil, Plymouth, North Norwich, Greene,

Oxford, Solon and Cincinnatus.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 9 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4227 7567 4254 7626 4257 7626 4270 7615

4263 7549

TIME...MOT...LOC 0642Z 285DEG 38KT 4264 7630

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather