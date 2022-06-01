WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Broome County in central New York...

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York...

Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 730 PM EDT.

* At 706 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren

Center, or 11 miles south of Owego, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Port

Dickinson, Hallstead, Orwell and Windham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

county, Broome.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 708 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Sanford, Windsor, Sanitaria Springs, Chenango

Bridge, Harpursville, Endwell, Vestal Center, West Corners,

Union Center, Maine, Port Dickinson, Port Crane and East

Windsor.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA AND

NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

However, a new warning was issued for Tioga, Broome, and Bradford,

and Susquehanna Counties. However small hail and gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

Bradford and Tioga Counties.

