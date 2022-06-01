WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

635 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Chemung, southwestern Tioga and northeastern Bradford Counties

through 700 PM EDT...

At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lowman, or near Chemung, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Chemung, Elmira, Southport, Barton, Sayre, Waverly, Owego, Athens,

Ridgebury and Litchfield.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 56 and 63.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

LAT...LON 4197 7685 4213 7681 4219 7629 4192 7623

TIME...MOT...LOC 2235Z 274DEG 39KT 4204 7668

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

