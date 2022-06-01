WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

252 PM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Madison,

southern Cayuga, Cortland, southeastern Onondaga, northeastern

Tompkins and northern Chenango Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Tully to Scipio Center. Movement was east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cortland, Norwich, Homer, Groton, Locke, Genoa, Ledyard, Plymouth,

North Norwich and Preble.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4254 7538 4252 7644 4278 7673 4285 7600

4255 7536

TIME...MOT...LOC 1851Z 292DEG 36KT 4283 7608 4278 7656

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather