WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 620 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Chemung and northwestern Bradford Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elmira Heights, or near West Elmira, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Wellsburg, West Elmira, Lowman, Pine City and Horseheads North. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 49 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4220 7696 4226 7690 4205 7654 4195 7687 4211 7697 TIME...MOT...LOC 2220Z 322DEG 16KT 4214 7687 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____