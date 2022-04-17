WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

834 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up

to a foot or so possible over the higher terrain. Valleys will

see less snowfall.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York,

Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan

counties.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads may quickly become snow covered and travel

could become very difficult. Power outages will be possible

especially over the higher terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of rain and snow will spread over

the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will change

to snow Monday evening. The snow could become heavy at times

overnight before tapering to a mix of rain and snow showers

Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy and wet and could cause

power outages in addition to travel difficulties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

