WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 932 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York... West Branch Delaware At Hale Eddy affecting Delaware County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the West Branch Delaware At Hale Eddy. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet. - The river stage at Hale Eddy continues to rise, but at a rate that is slower than was forecast. Though the water is elevated, it is no longer forecast to reach flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet early Saturday morning, and then slowly fall through the weekend. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather