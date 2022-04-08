WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

610 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New

York...

Susquehanna River At Bainbridge affecting Delaware and Chenango

Counties.

For the Susquehanna River New York...including Bainbridge...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in fields and low

lands near the river from Sidney to Bainbridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The river stage at Bainbridge has been

rising for the last 24 hours, and recently reached minor

flood stage. The rate of rise has slowed considerably during

the last 12 hours.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3

feet later this evening. It will then fall below flood stage

late tonight a little before dawn.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

