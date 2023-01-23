WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

116 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Light snow will continue through much of the afternoon, although

any additional accumulations will be around a half inch or less.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...In New York, Eastern Greene and Columbia Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates up to a half inch per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts,

Southern Berkshire County. In New York, Dutchess County.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches, with storm totals of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher

amounts possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In New

York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Vermont, Bennington and

Windham Counties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions may impact part of the evening commute. Downed tree

limbs due to combined weight of snow from the previous storm,

and the additional heavy wet snow could result in power outages,

especially across higher elevations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per

hour at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

