WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

302 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches expected with localized totals to two feet possible.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, central and western Mohawk

Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George

Saratoga Region and the Helderbergs.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening

commute on Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation.

Best chance for greater than 18 inches will be at locations

above 2000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch

per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on

Friday late afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches with the highest totals in western areas.

* WHERE...Eastern Schenectady and Southern Saratoga Counties.

Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially

early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and

evening.

inches.

* WHERE...Northern Washington County.

Best chance for 7 or more inches will be at locations above 1000

feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at

times, especially Friday morning and again on Friday evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Eastern Rensselaer County. In Vermont,

Eastern Windham County.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday.

times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon

and evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

* WHERE...Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene and Eastern Ulster

Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions

are expected to impact the morning and evening commute on

Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation.

evening. The snow will mix with rain at times during the day on

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Rensselaer, Eastern Columbia and Southern

Washington Counties.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

* WHERE...Western Columbia County.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with or change to rain at

times on Friday. The steadiest snowfall will be early Friday

morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather