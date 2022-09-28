WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 30, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

238 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the southern Adirondacks in east central New

York.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

