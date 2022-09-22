WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

626 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ulster,

northern Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 700 AM

EDT...

At 626 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rhinebeck, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Copake, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Ancram,

Millerton, Tillson, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, High Falls,

Esopus, Rosendale, Marbletown, Bethel, Milan, Rolling Meadows and

Ancramdale.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4188 7416 4195 7413 4219 7355 4192 7351

4178 7407

TIME...MOT...LOC 1026Z 245DEG 44KT 4191 7392

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

