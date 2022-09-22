WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 255 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton, northern Fulton and southern Herkimer Counties through 330 AM EDT... At 255 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Utica, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Fairfield, Norway, Arietta, Benson, Jersalem Hill, West Frankfort, Corrado Corners, Curtis and Farrel Corner. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4322 7507 4324 7507 4323 7510 4324 7510 4347 7438 4322 7424 4296 7521 4305 7522 TIME...MOT...LOC 0655Z 247DEG 36KT 4308 7520 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH Madison, northeastern Cortland, southeastern Onondaga and northwestern Chenango Counties through 330 AM EDT... At 259 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Truxton, or 10 miles northeast of Cortland, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. Hamilton, Lebanon, Truxton, Otselic, Cuyler, Georgetown, Earlville, Deruyter, Lincklaen and Smyrna. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4265 7610 4279 7610 4286 7550 4263 7552 TIME...MOT...LOC 0659Z 266DEG 47KT 4271 7604 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather