FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

448 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SARATOGA AND WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON

COUNTIES...

At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2

and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to

0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward, Rock City Falls, Kings, Wilton,

Greenfield, Argyle, Ballard Corners, Dimmick Corners, Gurn Spring,

Gansevoort, Barnes Corners, Travers Corners, Callahans Corners,

Clarks Corner, Jewell Corner, Kings Station, Fort Miller,

Durkeetown and Lick Springs.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Cole Brook, Blue Brook, Fish Creek, Cadman Creek, Hudson River,

Little Snook Kill, Wheeler Creek, Dead Creek, Spring Run, Rowland

Hollow Creek, Snook Kill, Slade Creek, North Branch Snook Kill,

Kayaderosseras Creek, Slocum Creek, Stony Brook and Moses Kill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

