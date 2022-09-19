WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 443 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Berkshire, northeastern Columbia, eastern Albany, northeastern Greene, southeastern Saratoga, Rensselaer, southern Bennington and southwestern Windham Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mechanicville to 6 miles northwest of Catskill. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Delmar, Latham, Adams, Williamstown, Lee and Lenox. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 24. Interstate 87 between exits 21B and 23, between exits 2 and 7, and between exits 8A and 10. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4274 7284 4274 7302 4270 7302 4270 7295 4267 7300 4267 7296 4264 7295 4239 7301 4238 7307 4233 7306 4231 7303 4231 7300 4229 7300 4228 7393 4277 7383 4278 7381 4279 7382 4294 7379 4290 7279 TIME...MOT...LOC 2043Z 256DEG 39KT 4295 7364 4229 7393 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather