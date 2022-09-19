WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Warren

and central Washington Counties through 430 PM EDT...

At 345 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake George Village, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Whitehall, Lake George Village, Granville, Comstock, Queensbury,

Kingsbury, Mount Hope, Hampton, Lake George, Fort Ann, Cleverdale,

South Bay, Middle Granville, French Mountain, Low Hampton, North

Granville, South Bay Village, South Granville, Truthville and

Raceville.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 22.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4360 7329 4358 7330 4356 7326 4353 7324

4352 7325 4337 7325 4335 7372 4341 7377

4345 7374 4349 7368 4358 7342 4357 7339

4358 7338 4360 7338 4362 7335 4363 7330

TIME...MOT...LOC 1945Z 248DEG 25KT 4339 7366

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern

Schenectady, south central Warren and central Saratoga Counties

through 400 PM EDT...

At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles west of Warrensburg to Corinth to near

Glenville. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, Corinth, Round Lake, Country Knolls,

North Ballston Spa, Rotterdam Junction, Lake Luzerne Campground,

Burnt Hills, Rock City Falls, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, East

Glenville, Kings, Wilton, Malta, Greenfield, Charlton, Lake Luzerne,

Hadley and Thurman.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 11 and 13N.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

LAT...LON 4328 7370 4286 7382 4287 7408 4321 7392

4354 7404 4357 7384

TIME...MOT...LOC 1947Z 252DEG 31KT 4349 7394 4324 7384 4296 7397

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Schenectady,

northeastern Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through

430 PM EDT...

At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Central Bridge, or 7 miles northeast of Cobleskill, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Duanesburg, Delanson, Central Bridge, Pattersonville-Rotterdam

Junction, Rotterdam Junction, Princetown, Carlisle, Charleston,

Esperance, Duane, Hoffmans, Rockwell Corners, Gifford, Young Corners,

Market Corners, Quaker Street, Becker Corners, Barnerville, Oak Ridge

and Sagendorf Corners.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 23 and 25.

Interstate 90 near exit 25a.

LAT...LON 4294 7409 4276 7397 4275 7403 4274 7404

4268 7443 4282 7450

TIME...MOT...LOC 1948Z 246DEG 27KT 4275 7437

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

