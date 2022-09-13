WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central New York and southern Vermont,

including the following counties, in east central New York,

Rensselaer and Washington. In southern Vermont, Bennington.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 339 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bennington, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Salem, Manchester,

Shaftsbury, Hartford, Dorset, Cambridge, Manchester Center,

Hoosick, Porter, Pittstown, White Creek, North Bennington,

Sunderland, Rupert, Sandgate, Old Bennington and Glastenbury.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather