WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 301 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ALBANY...SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES... At 301 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Center Brunswick, or 7 miles southeast of Mechanicville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Albany, Troy, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Menands, Green Island, Waterford, Loudonville, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Wynantskill and Halfmoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather