WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 208 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.