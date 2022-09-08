WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...The Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital Region, Lake George

Saratoga Region, northern and central Taconics, Columbia and

eastern Greene Counties in eastern New York.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* Additional details...The areas of dense fog will impact the

morning commute, and caution should be used on the roadways with

improvement expected in the late morning.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

