WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 655 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut and east central New York, including the following counties, in northwestern Connecticut, Litchfield. In east central New York, Dutchess and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 655 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Torrington, Poughkeepsie, New Milford, Beacon, New Paltz, Pawling, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Wappingers Falls, Amenia, Kent, Highland, Fishkill, Millbrook, Litchfield, Dover Plains and Wingdale. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather