SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

458 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster

and southern Greene Counties through 530 PM EDT...

At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodstock, or 7 miles west of Saugerties. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roads and areas of poor drainage.

Locations impacted include...

Woodstock, West Hurley, Veteran, Centerville, Byrdcliffe, Fish Creek,

Shady, West Saugerties, Quarryville, Platte Clove, Bearsville,

Manorville, Katsbaan, Shultis Corners, Lake Hill, Blue Mountain,

Zena, Daisy and High Woods.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4206 7420 4216 7412 4212 7394 4199 7406

TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 295DEG 4KT 4209 7409

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

