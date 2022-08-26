WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 913 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hamilton and central Herkimer Counties through 945 AM EDT... At 912 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northwood, or 16 miles east of Boonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Caswell Lake, Mountain Home, Nobleboro, Wilmurt, Wheelertown, Morehouseville, Hoffmeister, North Wilmurt and Herkimer Landing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4364 7465 4338 7454 4337 7507 4342 7509 4345 7509 TIME...MOT...LOC 1312Z 253DEG 26KT 4342 7500 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather