WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 612 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ulster County through 645 PM EDT... At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodbourne, or 8 miles northwest of Ellenville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ellenville, West Shokan, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Denning, Cherrytown, Samsonville, Palentown, Sundown, Brodhead, Dairyland, Branch, Mombaccus, Honk Hill, Greenfield Park, Frost Valley, Lackawack, Peekamoose, Winchell and Bull Run. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4169 7448 4174 7457 4177 7455 4187 7445 4188 7447 4192 7456 4204 7451 4195 7420 4166 7442 TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 203DEG 25KT 4176 7452 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Greene and Schoharie. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Windham, Gilboa, Preston-Potter Hollow, Conesville, Manorkill, West Settlement, Four Corners, North Settlement, West Conesville and Bates. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Oneida County in central New York... * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 615 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Boonville. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cattaraugus and southwestern Allegany Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shinglehouse, or 13 miles southeast of Olean, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. Weston Mills, Bolivar, Portville, Richburg, West Clarksville, Little Genesee, Knight Creek and Ceres. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4215 7835 4214 7801 4200 7810 4200 7839 TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 199DEG 13KT 4192 7827 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH