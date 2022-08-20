WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 442 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Herkimer County through 530 PM EDT... At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Frankfort, or over Ilion, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ilion, Herkimer, Mohawk, Frankfort, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, West Frankfort, Spinnerville, Corrado Corners, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Countryman, North Ilion, Burrell Corners and South Ilion. People attending Herkimer County Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 90 near exit 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4314 7514 4322 7507 4324 7507 4323 7510 4332 7506 4318 7474 4294 7502 4303 7519 TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 210DEG 13KT 4304 7507 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Berlin, or 7 miles northeast of Norwich, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. Edmeston, North Norwich, Sherburne, Pittsfield, New Lisbon, New Berlin, Columbus, South Brookfield, South New Berlin and South Edmeston. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4251 7543 4264 7560 4284 7541 4260 7510 TIME...MOT...LOC 2046Z 224DEG 19KT 4261 7541 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather