SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

245 PM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Hamilton and central Herkimer Counties through 330 PM EDT...

At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Northwood, or 15 miles southeast of Boonville, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ohio, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Northwood, Russia,

Fairfield, Norway, Nobleboro, Curtis, Burrell Corners, Wilmurt

Corners, Hurricane, Eatonville, Old City, Grant, Gray, Powley Place

and Black Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4332 7510 4333 7508 4357 7511 4359 7509

4331 7465 4328 7468 4329 7471 4325 7471

4304 7493 4330 7512

TIME...MOT...LOC 1845Z 293DEG 11KT 4338 7505

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

