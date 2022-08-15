WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 255 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schoharie County through 330 PM EDT... At 255 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Schoharie, or near Cobleskill, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cobleskill, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Central Bridge, Sagendorf Corners, Watsonville, Greenbush, Old Central Bridge, Lawyersville, Grovenor Corners, Becker Corners, West Middleburgh, East Cobleskill, Bramanville, Mineral Springs, Shutts Corners, Patria, Schoharie Junction, Barnerville and Carlisle Center. This includes Interstate 88 near exit 22. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4259 7431 4257 7441 4270 7453 4276 7431 TIME...MOT...LOC 1855Z 163DEG 8KT 4265 7440 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather