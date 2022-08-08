WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

731 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Washington, northern Bennington and northwestern Windham Counties

through 815 PM EDT...

At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salem, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Arlington, Salem, Manchester, Dorset, Manchester Center, Porter,

Sunderland, Rupert, Sandgate, Peru, Cossayuna, Beartown, Chiselville,

Goose Island, East Hebron, Barnumville, Eagleville, West Rupert,

Bromley Village and Fitch Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4305 7343 4331 7345 4330 7299 4329 7299

4329 7298 4330 7297 4330 7282 4306 7282

TIME...MOT...LOC 2331Z 267DEG 27KT 4312 7336

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

