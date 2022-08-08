WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

457 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Washington

County through 530 PM EDT...

At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Comstock, or 7 miles south of Whitehall, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roadways.

Locations impacted include...

Whitehall, Granville, Hartford, Comstock, Poultney Village, Hampton,

Fort Ann, Lock Twelve Marina, Middle Granville, Low Hampton, North

Granville, Slyboro, Truthville, Raceville, Hampton Flats, Grays

Corner, West Granville and East Whitehall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4361 7329 4358 7330 4358 7329 4356 7326

4353 7324 4339 7325 4335 7337 4336 7342

4345 7355 4358 7341 4357 7339 4358 7338

4359 7339 4363 7336 4363 7330

TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 235DEG 30KT 4346 7338

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hamilton,

northwestern Fulton and northeastern Herkimer Counties through 600 PM

EDT...

At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Star Lake to near Stratford. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain.

unsecured objects.

Indian Lake, Speculator, Old Forge, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Stratford,

Inlet, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Brown Tract Pond

Campground, Big Moose, Lake Durant Campground, Eighth Lake

Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Golden Beach Campground, Moffitt

Beach Campground, Limekiln Lake Campground, Nicks Lake Campground,

Eagle Bay and Forked Lake Public Campground.

LAT...LON 4394 7430 4392 7434 4387 7428 4360 7419

4330 7415 4314 7486 4409 7516 4405 7505

4411 7436

TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 269DEG 28KT 4408 7506 4322 7478

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

