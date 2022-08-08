WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

233 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Hamilton, southwestern Warren and northwestern Saratoga Counties

through 315 PM EDT...

At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sacandaga Campground, or 20 miles northeast of Gloversville, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Wells, Day Center, Sacandaga Campground, Lake Luzerne Campground,

Lake Luzerne-Hadley, Stony Creek, Harrisburg, Hope, Allentown, Hope

Falls, Tenantville, Blackbridge, Fourth Lake, Knowelhurst, Bakertown,

Conklingville, Maple Grove, Stony Creek Station and High Street.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding and ponding of water on

roadways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4335 7379 4326 7412 4325 7414 4325 7422

4323 7422 4322 7424 4340 7436 4354 7389

TIME...MOT...LOC 1832Z 240DEG 21KT 4332 7419

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Oneida,

western Madison, east central Cayuga and Onondaga Counties through

315 PM EDT...

At 237 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Baldwinsville to Niles. Movement was east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, De Witt, Sullivan, Van Buren,

Baldwinsville, Pompey and North Syracuse.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 34 and 39.

New York Interstate 81 between 14 and 31.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4337 7577 4282 7571 4277 7627 4276 7628

4274 7643 4320 7644 4323 7631 4320 7627

4322 7626 4324 7627 4320 7622 4322 7620

4326 7621 4326 7619 4322 7609 4320 7608

4315 7589 4328 7587 4333 7588

TIME...MOT...LOC 1837Z 249DEG 34KT 4315 7638 4282 7637

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

