WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1228 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washington and northeastern Rensselaer Counties through 100 PM EDT... At 1227 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hoosick Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Very heavy rain with these storms could cause ponding of water on roadways and in urban\/poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Hoosick Falls, Cambridge, Hoosick, Lee, Pittstown, White Creek, Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, White Creek Station, Schaghticoke Hill, Center White Creek, Hoosick Junction, West Cambridge, Post Corners, Petersburg Junction, East Hoosick, Johnsonville, East Buskirk, Eagle Bridge and Crandall Corners. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4283 7328 4285 7366 4292 7368 4294 7365 4294 7363 4297 7363 4305 7327 TIME...MOT...LOC 1627Z 261DEG 14KT 4292 7348 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____