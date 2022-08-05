WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 728 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values between 95 and 100 Saturday, and up to 104 on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of eastern New York and northwestern Connecticut. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 98 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...In New York, Southern Herkimer, Southern Fulton, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington, Eastern Columbia, Southeast Warren and Southern Washington Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Eastern Windham Counties. * WHERE...In New York, the Capital District, Mid Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, Taconics, and Lake George Saratoga Region. In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, southern Berkshire County. In Vermont, Bennington and eastern Windham Counties. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison, northeastern Cortland and southeastern Onondaga Counties through 800 PM EDT... At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cuyler, or 16 miles northeast of Cortland, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cuyler, Deruyter, De Ruyter and Keeney. Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours are also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4273 7580 4272 7589 4270 7589 4267 7599 4280 7610 4284 7591 TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 258DEG 7KT 4276 7595 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather