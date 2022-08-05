WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

554 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Saratoga County through 630 PM EDT...

At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Edinburg, or 14 miles northwest of Saratoga Springs, moving southeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Kings, Mount Pleasant, Batchellerville, Fox Hill, Lake

Desolation, Frink Corner, South Corinth, Sky Ranch, Wiley Corners,

North Greenfield, Porter Corners, East Galway and Chatfield Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4329 7400 4319 7376 4306 7397 4307 7399

4323 7411

TIME...MOT...LOC 2153Z 311DEG 17KT 4321 7399

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather