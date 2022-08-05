WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

442 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ulster

County through 515 PM EDT...

At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Grahamsville, or 11 miles northwest of Ellenville. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on

roads.

Locations impacted include...

Sholam, Yagerville, Potterville, Sundown and Riggsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4183 7449 4187 7445 4188 7447 4189 7447

4188 7434 4179 7440

TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 308DEG 0KT 4186 7445

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

