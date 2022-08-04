WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 354 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Schoharie and southwestern Montgomery Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Worcester, or 11 miles west of Cobleskill, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cobleskill, Middleburgh, Summit, Schoharie, Richmondville, Sharon Springs, Ames, Central Bridge, Glen, Carlisle, Sharon, Seward, Charleston, Zeh Corners, Beekman Corners, West Richmondville, Baird Corners, Huntersland, Warnerville and Flat Creek. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4262 7463 4274 7467 4279 7467 4283 7465 4283 7466 4291 7435 4256 7425 4250 7469 4252 7471 TIME...MOT...LOC 1954Z 257DEG 26KT 4263 7470 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather