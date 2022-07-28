WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

604 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Berkshire

and northeastern Columbia Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 604 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Austerlitz, or 8 miles southwest of Pittsfield, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Becket, Austerlitz, Otis,

Philmont, Housatonic, Hinsdale, Stockbridge, Canaan, Richmond, West

Stockbridge, Monterey, Peru, Washington, Alford, Tyringham and

Barkerville.

People attending Tanglewood should seek safe shelter immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

western Massachusetts...and east central New York.

LAT...LON 4238 7301 4239 7306 4238 7307 4233 7306

4231 7303 4231 7300 4225 7300 4215 7303

4221 7370 4247 7347 4244 7300

TIME...MOT...LOC 2204Z 277DEG 26KT 4236 7339

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

east central New York.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather