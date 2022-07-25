WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

223 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central

Berkshire, east central Albany, Rensselaer and southwestern

Bennington Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Grafton to Rensselaer. Movement was east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on

roads.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, North Adams, Rensselaer, Delmar,

Williamstown, Menands, Pownal, Stephentown, Grafton, Berlin,

Stamford, Hancock, New Ashford, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Center

Brunswick, Wyantskill and Feura Bush.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 6.

Interstate 87 near exit 23.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

western Massachusetts...and east central New York.

LAT...LON 4250 7335 4251 7335 4250 7347 4258 7389

4285 7350 4279 7300

TIME...MOT...LOC 1823Z 274DEG 34KT 4280 7348 4262 7375

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

