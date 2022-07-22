WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 759 PM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fulton, northwestern Schoharie, southern Herkimer and western Montgomery Counties through 845 PM EDT... At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clayville, or 8 miles south of New Hartford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, West Winfield, Newport, Stratford, Sharon Springs, Middleville, Ames, Jordanville, Cedarville, Oppenheim, Fairfield and Elizabethtown. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4317 7511 4330 7475 4329 7471 4307 7455 4274 7456 4275 7467 4283 7465 4290 7488 4284 7489 4282 7491 4291 7510 4286 7514 4286 7521 4292 7520 4305 7522 TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 241DEG 25KT 4296 7524 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather