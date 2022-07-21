WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES...

At 320 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shaftsbury, or

near Arlington, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Arlington, Manchester, Dorset, Cambridge, Manchester Center, Lee,

Sunderland, Sandgate, Peru, Center White Creek, Beartown,

Chiselville, Barnumville, Eagleville, North Cambridge, Bromley

Village, East Kansas, Sunderland Station, Bouplon Corner and Shushan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

