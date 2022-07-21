WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1250 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL SARATOGA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES...

At 1250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwich, or

9 miles east of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Cambridge, Greenwich, Gates, Northumberland,

Easton, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Victory, Deans Corners, Bacon

Hill, Coveville, West Cambridge, Battenville, Jewell Corner, Hickeys

Corners, Center Falls, Grangerville, Myers Corners and Middle Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Clinton, northeastern Essex, Lamoille, southwestern Orleans, south

central Grand Isle, northern Chittenden and southeastern Franklin

Counties through 145 PM EDT...

At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Burlington, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport,

Burlington, Morrisville, Johnson Village, Cambridge, Winooski,

Westford, Hyde Park, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Fairfax,

Williston, Belvidere Center, Enosburg, Waterville, Morrisville

Village, Johnson and Keeseville.

This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 81 and 108.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern New York...and northeastern and northwestern Vermont.

LAT...LON 4437 7332 4451 7349 4493 7266 4458 7241

TIME...MOT...LOC 1651Z 238DEG 32KT 4451 7324

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

