WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

233 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN HAMILTON AND NORTHERN

FULTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

eastern New York.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND

NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

east central New York.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Broome County in central New York...

West central Delaware County in central New York...

Southern Chenango County in central New York...

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 235 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nineveh, or

14 miles northwest of Deposit, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Sanford, Colchester, Coventry, Meredith,

Bainbridge, Hamden and Masonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

