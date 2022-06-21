WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

730 PM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

...A thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of

northeastern Herkimer County through 815 PM EDT...

At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Old Forge, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water.

Locations impacted include...

Old Forge, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Big Moose, Nicks Lake

Campground, Alger Island Public Campground, Little Rapids, Beaver

River, Minnehaha, Thendara, Carter Station, Lyon Lake, First Lake,

Wolf Lake Landing, Mountain Lodge, Brandreth and Woods Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4405 7506 4406 7488 4379 7481 4360 7479

4355 7502 4369 7510 4409 7515

TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 315DEG 9KT 4372 7494

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

