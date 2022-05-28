WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster

County through 415 PM EDT...

At 334 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Napanoch, or near Ellenville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New Paltz, Ellenville, Wallkill, Plattekill, Highland, Modena,

Marlboro, High Falls, Kerhonkson, Tillson, Napanoch, Wawarsing,

Lloyd, Crawford, Esopus, Gardiner, Cherrytown, Tuckers Corner, Forest

Glen and Dwaarkill.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4160 7407 4160 7409 4161 7413 4159 7413

4162 7425 4163 7425 4163 7426 4160 7433

4159 7436 4164 7439 4172 7453 4181 7451

4186 7446 4183 7395 4177 7395 4173 7394

4159 7395 4158 7405

TIME...MOT...LOC 1934Z 280DEG 29KT 4176 7441

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

