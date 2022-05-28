WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 117 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Berkshire, north central Dutchess and southern Columbia Counties through 145 PM EDT... At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clermont, or 10 miles east of Saugerties, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Copake, Clermont, Ancram, Hillsdale, Taghkanic, Weed Mines, Craryville, Nevis, Silvernails, Jackson Corners, Spaulding Furnace, Copake Falls, Gallatinville, Copake Lake, Manorton, West Taghkanic, West Copake, Snyderville, Mount Ross and Blue Store. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4209 7388 4225 7346 4209 7343 4200 7367 4200 7370 4199 7370 4196 7377 TIME...MOT...LOC 1716Z 238DEG 19KT 4206 7375 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather