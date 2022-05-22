WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 549 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Columbia and northeastern Greene Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 548 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coxsackie, or 10 miles northwest of Hudson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Chatham, New Baltimore, Coxsackie, Valatie, Athens, Austerlitz, Kinderhook, Ghent, Stockport, Stuyvesant, Canaan, Rossman, Rayville, Result, Earlton, Otter Hook, Riders Mills, Climax, Harlemville and Fitchs Wharf. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21B. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. LAT...LON 4229 7399 4243 7401 4250 7341 4226 7345 TIME...MOT...LOC 2148Z 265DEG 41KT 4237 7390 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX IN VERMONT THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BURLINGTON, CROWN POINT CENTER, MINERVA, NEWCOMB, PARADOX, PLATTSBURGH, RAY BROOK, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH HERO, ST. ALBANS, AND TICONDEROGA. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather