WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts... Northeastern Warren County in east central New York... Eastern Washington County in east central New York... Bennington County in southern Vermont... Windham County in southern Vermont... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 510 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to North Adams, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Bennington, North Adams, Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Whitehall, Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Monroe, Shaftsbury, Putney, Granville, Hartford, Vernon, Dorset, Wilmington and Stamford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Essex, southwestern Orange, Addison, southeastern Chittenden, Rutland, western Windsor and southwestern Washington Counties through 600 PM EDT... At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Rogers Rock Campground to near Hague to near Comstock to near Hartford. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Middlebury, Rutland, Crown Point, Cornwall, Braintree Hill, Sudbury, Weybridge, Killington, Salisbury, Rutland City, Wallingford, Lincoln, Orwell, Rutland - Southern Vermont Airport, Benson, Plymouth, Chittenden, West Rutland, Whiting and New Haven. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 24 and 41. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern New York...and central, southern and northwestern Vermont. LAT...LON 4326 7282 4330 7282 4330 7297 4329 7299 4330 7298 4331 7325 4353 7324 4358 7330 4362 7330 4362 7337 4357 7340 4359 7343 4379 7336 4381 7340 4379 7362 4384 7371 4426 7296 4406 7253 4325 7279 TIME...MOT...LOC 2108Z 226DEG 54KT 4383 7359 4372 7342 4349 7337 4332 7344 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather