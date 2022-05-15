WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Saratoga and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 318 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Corinth, Lake

Luzerne-Hadley, Lake Luzerne Campground, West Glens Falls,

Glens Falls North, Day Center, Queensbury, South Glens Falls,

Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Danielstown, Palmer, Beartown, Hartman,

Randall Corner and Fourth Lake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

