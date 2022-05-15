WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 214 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Saratoga County through 230 PM EDT... At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Edinburg, or 20 miles northeast of Gloversville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Day Center, West Day, Lake View, Tenantville and Clarkville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4333 7400 4322 7402 4324 7414 4333 7415 TIME...MOT...LOC 1814Z 271DEG 7KT 4328 7411 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather