WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Washington, Southeast Warren, Saratoga, Eastern

Schenectady, Eastern Albany, and Western Rensselaer Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN EASTERN NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 15 to 25

percent, winds gusting between 20 to 25 miles per hour, and dry

fuels will contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire spread today

for all of eastern New York.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn

permits are issued.

