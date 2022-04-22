WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY...

The combination of relative humidity levels dropping to 25 to 30

percent and frequent wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will contribute to

an elevated risk of fire spread today. The risk will be highest

across the Capital District, mid-Hudson Valley and Taconics from

late morning through the afternoon.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn

permits are issued.

